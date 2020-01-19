”Fly! Boys, Fly!” premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:35 p.m.

Chikara is a new trainee who has been aiming to become a cabin attendant since his childhood. He and fellow male crew members are excited at the upcoming training. However, in addition to serving customers, their work is extensive, including in-flight cleaning and security checks. From the first day of the training they struggle, but Chikara decides that that he would not give up his dream.Two months later, Chikara and the three are on their first flight as cabin attendants. Fully subtitled in English.