The KonMari Method Clears the Home and Fills the Heart

Jodie Chiemi Ching

In Japan, cleaning and clearing the previous year’s clutter is traditionally done in December to get a fresh start in the new year. But, here in Hawai‘i, if you haven’t started yet, you could at least say you’re running on “Hawaiian time.”

The “KonMari Method” has become a popular process, resetting homes and hearts across the world. This movement began with author Marie Kondo’s first international bestselling book entitled, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing.”