“Building Healthy Sanghas: Embracing Generosity and Openness” will be the theme of the Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin Buddhist Women’s Association shinnen enkai (New Year’s party) and general membership meeting on Sunday, Jan. 26, in the Sangha Hall.

Rimban Shindo Nishiyama will conduct the service. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. and the service and party at 10. New members will be introduced, followed by a full program that will also include BINGO.