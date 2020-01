Henry Perrine Baldwin High School junior Emma Mika Endo, 16, was crowned the 67th Chrysanthemum Festival queen at the Kïhei Community Center on Dec. 7. Endo is the daughter of Randall and Patti Endo of Wailuku, Maui. Rounding out the Chrysanthemum Festival court were princesses:



