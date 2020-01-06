Richard Borreca

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

The 2020 political landscape may still be forming, but beneath the surface, the new election year is shaping up to be a difficult one for both incumbents and challengers.

Colin Moore, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa associate professor of political science and director of the school’s Public Policy Center, says Hawai‘i voters are not happy campers.

“This election will take place at a time of tremendous dissatisfaction among voters,” Moore said in an interview.