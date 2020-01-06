A Guide to “The Year of Manifestation”

Jodie Chiemi Ching

Mark your calendars! On Monday, Jan. 20, Alice Inoue will share her predictions based on astrology and numerology for 2020. Her presentation, entitled “The Year of Manifestation,” will be held at the Pömaika‘i Ballrooms at Dole Cannery — her largest venue to date. Because this popular event sells out every year, maxing out at 150-plus attendees, it will move to Dole Cannery to accommodate an additional 100 people. Last month, the Herald stopped by Happiness U in Kaka‘ako to sit (in big orange bean bags) with Inoue to talk about the new year over a cup of hot ocha.