WEDNESDAY, JAN.1

Midnight – Yakuza on Foot

1:40 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

3:10 a.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

5 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2

6:40 a.m. – Giant Rumble

8:20 a.m. – Pulling an Oar

10:40 a.m. – Tengu Priest

12:20 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers Part 3

1:20 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

3 p.m. – Secret of the Golden Spell

4:50 p.m. – Foreign Gambling Corps

6:30 p.m. – Ghost Ship Part 1

8 p.m. – Forty-seven Masterless Samurai Part 1

9:50 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

11:20 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo