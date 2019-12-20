Karleen Chinen

Commentary

No Hawai‘i Herald editor in her, or his, right mind wants to do a special edition, like this Kaua‘i Issue, as the last issue of the year . . . especially with the traditionally big New Year’s edition due in less than two weeks. That’s plain suicide!

But that is exactly what we are doing due to a serious bacterial infection that sidelined our advertising manager Grant Murata last month. The angry-looking wound on his leg kept him hospitalized for a week on intravenous antibiotics, followed by another week and a half of convalescing at home. Meanwhile, we kept pushing the issue back, hoping we could still publish it this year . . . with Kaua‘i ads. We asked our contributing writers to “Please stand by.”