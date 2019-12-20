Carolyn Morinishi

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

We drove past the old gate and continued on to a narrow dirt road that led to a small, grassy clearing. At the far end of the field stood a small termite-worn building. Although we were in the Wailua area of Kaua‘i in 2019, it felt like we had stepped back in time to the 1940s.

My family and I had come to observe an aikidö class and meet its longtime instructor, Lloyd Miyashiro-Sensei. Aikidö is a martial art that emphasizes the unity of mind and body and the unity of self and the universe by using an opponent’s ki, or life energy, in self-defense. I was about to learn about aikidö . . . and so much more.