Hawai‘i Island’s much-anticipated Wailea Village Mochi Pounding will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Akiko’s Buddhist B&B in Hakalau (15 mile marker) along the Hämäkua Coast. The community mochi pounding that attracts residents and visitors alike is in its 22nd year. A short film on the event by Easten Tanimoto can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRF8koHnznE&t=8s.



