Chaminade University’s Mystical Rose Oratory was the setting for the Christmas Concert for PEACE and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration on Dec. 7. The program by Tinkerbell, a handbells performing group from Japan, and Tsugaru Shamisen music, also from Japan, was organized by the BDK – Rev. (Yoshiaki) Fujitani Interfaith Program at Chaminade University and the Marine Village Foundation of Miyagi, Japan, and sponsored by Studio Bell Fantasy and NPO Club Casa Della Dolce Vita. Tinkerbell members played a Christmas medley, as well as “Take 5,” “Sukiyaki” and other songs.



