The Fine Art of Polishing a Japanese Sword

Dan Nakasone

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

I’m a big fan of PBS Hawai‘i and many of its programs. Among my favorites are: “Finding Your Roots,” “Independent Lens,” “Nature,” “Nova” and “Antiques Roadshow.”

On “Antiques Roadshow,” which airs Monday nights, I’ve seen people bring in their Civil War-era swords on several occasions. Most of them are interested in learning more about the history of their sword rather than its value. They seem to view their sword as a family heirloom to be passed on to future generations so they can learn about an ancestor and the role he played in our country’s history.