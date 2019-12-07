Yumiko Uyeno was recently installed as Sawai Koto Kai Hawaii’s new president. Also installed as officers were vice presidents Keiko Akamine and Mary Yanagihara; secretaries Pamela Honbo and Mariko Dotzler and treasurer Diane Tokumaru.

Uyeno, who is a Hiroshima native, began studying koto at the age of 5 under Grandmaster Yoshiko Mihara of the Ikuta School. She attained the title of Jun Shihan (assistant teacher) when she was just 15 years old and got active in the koto community in the Chugoku, or the Western Honshu, region of Japan.