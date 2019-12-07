The Hawaii United Okinawa Association presented its Legacy Award to eight individuals — four from Hawai‘i and four from Okinawa — for their contributions to the Okinawan and larger local and global community. The awards were presented at a luncheon banquet at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom on Nov. 2.

Honored from Hawai‘i were Arthur and the late Lorraine Kaneshiro for establishing the “With Love From Lorraine” cultural grant program; HUOA past president George Tamashiro for his leadership in developing the Hawaii Okinawa Plaza project; and restaurateur and award-winning chef Roy Yamaguchi.