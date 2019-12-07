Frances Kakugawa

Hawai‘i Herald Columnist

I am writing this column before I leave for Hawai‘i to give several talks on caregiving and to introduce my new book on Kapoho. To be honest, I’m feeling a bit burnt out after spending much of my last 20 years doing talks on the road. As fate would have it, certain faces and their stories began to remind me of why I do what I do.

In 2004, after giving my first talk on caregiving at a synagogue in Sacramento, an elderly woman followed me out.

“Today you made me cry for the first time since my 15th birthday,” she said. She then rolled up her sleeve and showed me her arm.