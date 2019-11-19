“Scarlet,” premieres Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7:15 p.m.

The 101st drama series is “Scarlet,” which follows the life and career of Kimiko Kawahara (Erika Toda) pioneering the way for women in the male-dominated field of ceramics in Japan after World War II. Kimiko is a ceramic artist in Shigaraki, one of Japan’s major ceramic production centers. Her passion and joy for creativity overcome all thwarted efforts and difficulties. The series portrays the dramatic life of a woman with determination and positive outlook in life. Fully subtitled in English.

