The Photographer Captured Street Life in Honolulu’s Chinatown As It Began to Disappear

Wayne Muromoto

Commentary, Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

Memory is a funny thing. It can be selective . . . as my wife often reminds me when I forgot to do a household chore. It can become dramatized into a fable — a story with a moral at the end. It can become bathed in golden light, as old-timers reminisce about a never-never land when they were young. It can be all of the above and also be more clear-eyed in hindsight than when the events themselves happened.

“Disappearing Honolulu” is an exhibit featuring photographs of the late Francis Haar at the John Young Museum of Art in Krauss Hall on the University of Hawai‘i’s Mänoa campus. Curated by UH art professor Gaye Chan, the show features primarily black and white photographs that Haar took in Honolulu’s Chinatown from circa 1965 to 1985.