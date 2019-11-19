Gov. David Ige has appointed Brig. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara as the state’s new adjutant general, effective Dec. 6. He will succeed Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan, who will retire from the post at the end of the year. Ige thanked Gen. Logan for his leadership and service to Hawai‘i.

Ige said Hara has been an “indispensable” member of the state’s Department of Defense command team. “I have every confidence in his abilities to lead this critical department,” Ige said. “I have asked him to focus on building and maintaining resilience in our communities so we are better prepared to withstand and respond to unexpected events.”