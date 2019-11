The Deigo Club marked the 70th anniversary of its founding with a special gathering at the Hawaii Okinawa Center on Oct. 27, putting on a show that featured performers from Hawai‘i’s various Okinawan music and dance studios.

The celebratory “Karii!” and “Kampai!” toasts were offered by Hawaii United Okinawa Association president Jocelyn “Jo” Ige and Deigo Club past president Stanley Oshiro.