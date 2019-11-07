Joint Memorial Service Speaker Honors Nisei Veterans

Maj. Gen. Suzanne P. Vares-Lum

Published with Permission

Aloha mai käkou . . . Governor and Mrs. [David] Ige, Governor and Mrs. [George] Ariyoshi, Senator [Brian] Schatz, Mayor and Mrs. [Kirk] Caldwell, retired General and Mrs. [David] Bramlett, Major General and Mrs. [Joe] Logan, retired Major General Bob Lee, Consul General Koichi Ito, state and national government leaders, members of the diplomatic and consular corps, fellow flag and general officers and senior enlisted leaders, fellow service members and veterans, family and friends and, most importantly, our distinguished guests — our honored Nisei veterans and their loved ones.

What an honor it is to be at this hallowed place among a class of warriors who have left a legacy on Hawai‘i, the United States and the world. I am humbled to stand here among legends — our Nisei veterans — who will be remembered for generations to come for their courage, bravery under conditions that most can never imagine and their loyalty to their country, the United States of America.