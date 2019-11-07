Anime, Drama, Suspense, Comedy, Documentaries and Much More

Karleen Chinen

If you wait every year with bated breath to see the lineup of Japanese films in the Hawai‘i International Film Festival presented by Halekulani, you will not be disappointed with the selections in HIFF 39. The festival opens in Honolulu on Thursday, Nov. 7, and continues through Sunday, Nov. 17, primarily at the Regal Dole Cannery Theatres in Iwilei. HIFF then travels to Palace Theater in Hilo, Waimea Theater on Kaua‘i, and the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului with screenings set for Thursday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 24.

This year’s “Spotlight on Japan” category features 19 films. To that, add seven Japanese-related films in other categories — Documentaries, European Showcase, Made in Hawai‘i, Mixed Plate and the Closing Night Film — and you’ve got a fabulous buffet of films from which to choose!