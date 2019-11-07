The melodic sounds of Okinawan koto and sanshin music filled the Shinshu Kyokai Mission social hall on Oct. 20 as the Ryukyu Sokyoku Koyo Kai Hawaii Shibu koto association and the Ryukyu Koten Ongaku Nomura Ryu Ongaku Kyokai Hawaii Shibu sanshin association came together for their annual Gōdōu Ensōu Kai, or joint concert. The program featured classical Okinawan sanshin and koto music performed jointly and as solo numbers.



