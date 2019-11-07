On Sunday, Nov. 24, the Hawai‘i chapters of Azama Honryu Traditional Okinawan Dance School and Nomura Ryu Dento Ongaku Kyokai (Denon), a school of classical Ryukyu music, will present their first concert entitled, “Uchinamun Family Variety Show,” at 2 p.m. at the Hawaii Okinawa Center in Waipahu.

The performance will highlight the Hawai‘i members of Azama Honryu and Nomura Ryu, under the guidance of Allison Yanagi. Other featured performers include: Grandmaster Akemi Azama, Dazzman Toguchi and the Hatoma Family from Ishigaki, Yaeyama.

