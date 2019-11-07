Hawai‘i Congressman Participates in 75th Anniversary of Vosges Liberation

U.S. Congressman Ed Case

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

I thought I understood the incredible story of the Nisei veterans of the 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team and the Military Intelligence Service, who served overseas in the European and Asia-Pacific theaters, and the 1399th Engineer Construction Battalion, whose soldiers served at home in Hawai‘i. But nothing I knew truly prepared me for my visit to France with my wife Audrey from Oct. 19 to 21, representing the U.S. Congress at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the 100th/442nd’s liberation of Bruyères and its sister towns and the rescue of the Texas “Lost Battalion” in the Vosges Mountains of northeastern France.

Growing up in Hilo, I had but the faintest inkling of their achievements in the Second World War and upon returning home. It was only when I read U.S. Senator Daniel Inouye’s autobiography, “Journey to Washington,” a gift from my parents on my 18th birthday, that I began to understand.