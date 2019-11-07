The Model Caregiving Program Continues to Serve Hawaii’s Elders

Kevin Y. Kawamoto

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

Who would have imagined, asked Dr. Jon Matsuoka, that when Shimeji Kanazawa and Rose Nakamura cooked up the idea for Project Dana in the kitchen of the Moiliili Hongwanji Mission, that 30 years later, the organization would be serving 1,200 elders in Hawai‘i thanks to the efforts of 1,000 volunteers and 29 different organizations?

But that’s exactly what was being celebrated on Sept. 28 at Dole Cannery’s Pömaika‘i Ballroom in Iwilei. Matsuoka, former dean of the University of Hawai‘i’s School of Social Work and a member of Project Dana’s advisory council, served as the event’s emcee.