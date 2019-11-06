Ryan Tatsumoto

Hawai’i Herald Columnist

There is a wonderful anomaly hidden within the 22Kailua coffee shop at 22 Oneawa St. Enter the shop, walk all the way to the back, and you’ll find owner and chef, Taka Kijima, preparing omakase meals in an intimate six-seat restaurant called “Hana-re” (like Hanalei, but it means “separate place” in Japanese).

This is the first time I’ve been to a speakeasy restaurant, although I have been to the 50th’s renditions of the speakeasy style bar — retro bars modeled after drinking establishments from during the prohibition years (1920-1933), which discreetly allowed the illegal consumption of alcoholic beverages. All you needed to know was the location and the secret password to gain entry.