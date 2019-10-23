Five Valley Isle high school juniors will vie for the title of 67th Chrysanthemum Festival queen. The festival is a Japanese cultural event that raises funds for scholarships and for the historical preservation programs of its sponsor, Maui’s Sons and Daughters of the Nisei Veterans.

The Chrysanthemum Festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Kïhei Community Center. Exhibits and entertainment will begin at 4:30 p.m., dinner is at 6 and the program will start at 7. Admission to the festival is free — however, tickets for the dinner are $15 each.