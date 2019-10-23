The Friendship Continues to Bloom Under Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino

Kevin Y. Kawamoto

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

Every year in mid-May, the Japanese city of Fukuyama in Hiroshima Prefecture explodes in vibrant colors with rose blooms for as far as the eye can see — and just in time for the celebrated Fukuyama Rose Festival. Interestingly, this stunning display of color and floral variety has its roots in a darker period in Japan’s history.

Near the end of World War II, an air raid burned much of the city, which is located east of Hiroshima City, to the ground. As the city rebuilt itself in the ensuing years, the residents began planting rose seedlings to lift their spirits as they embarked on a new era of peace and reconstruction.