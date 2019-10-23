Karleen C. Chinen

Commentary

It’s hard to believe that this is The Hawai‘i Herald’s sixth Maui Issue. Time has flown by so quickly since last year’s issue.

If you are a regular reader of the Herald, two stories in this issue may seem slightly familiar. But take the time to read them and you’ll see that there are fresh angles to these stories.

Last year, contributing writer Melissa Tanji introduced you to Maui artist Kirk Kurokawa and his beautiful lifelike paintings. You may recall that former Gov. Neil Abercrombie selected Kurokawa to paint his official portrait, which now hangs in the Governor’s office in the State Capitol, along with the official portraits of Hawai‘i’s previous governors. Shortly after we published Melissa’s story, we learned that Kurokawa would be undertaking a new project: He would be bringing the bland driveway walls of the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center in Kahului to life by developing a mural highlighting the World War II AJA veterans’ experiences.