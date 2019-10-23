Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Telling Their Story Inside and Out

Melissa Tanji

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

Crisp, colorless images of young American soldiers of Japanese ancestry are coming to life on a concrete canvas on the windswept oceanfront campus of the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center. At the center, situated where the towns of Kahului and Wailuku meet, award-winning artist Kirk Kurokawa chats with several admirers who have come by to see his depictions of the World War II Nisei soldiers, some of which stand 6 to 7 feet tall.

A couple of women snap photos with their cellular phones while others chat with the Maui-born artist.

“Every day, there is [at least] one person that stops [by],” Kurokawa said after the group left.