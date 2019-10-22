“Wagamama Kimama Tabikibun,” premieres Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8:35 p.m.

In “Wagamama Kimama Tabikibun,” locals show you places that are not on guidebooks. This program brings you the most exciting local travel experiences. Fully subtitled in English.

“Itsuka Nemuri ni Tsuku Hi (When One Day I Will Sleep),” premiers Monday, Nov. 18 at 7:35 p.m.

A second year high school student, Hotaru has spent the last few years crushing on her classmate, Ren. Unable to find the courage to confess her feelings, Hotaru has become something of an expert in unrequited love. There’s just one problem, Hotaru has been asleep for a month and now has only nineteen days in which to resolve her regrets. Fully subtitled in English.