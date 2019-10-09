Where a Millennial Monk Found Her Calling

Cristina Moon

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

It’s possible that you’ve heard of Chozen-ji, the Zen temple in the back of Kalihi Valley where I live. Many local people remember hearing stories of the late Tanouye Roshi — born Stanley Tanouye — from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. He was the local boy who mastered more martial arts than seems humanly possible and taught band at Farrington High School. In his later years, he also became a Zen master and founded Chozen-ji as a Rinzai Zen monastery to bring samurai-style spiritual self-discipline to the West. People traveled from around the world into the farthest reaches of Kalihi Valley to train with him, get his advice or just because they wanted to see a real life martial arts and Zen master with their own eyes.