The Rap Veteran Sets His Sights on the Sake Industry

Joe Udell

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

Tassho Pearce has been a household name in Hawai‘i hip-hop circles for more than a decade and a half. But over the last six years, Pearce has quietly been carving out a new reputation in the world of sake.

“Sake has kind of been a spiritual journey for me,” he said. “It’s brought me back to my Japanese roots.”

Pearce recently moved back to Honolulu after spending eight years in Las Vegas, San Diego, Orange County and Japan. He’s working in the family business now — for World Sake Imports, the company his father, Chris, founded in 1998 with the goal of bringing premium sake to the United States.