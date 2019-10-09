Frances H. Kakugawa

Hawai‘i Herald Columnist

Omoiyari . . . Think of others first and good karma will return to you. — Frances H. Kakugawa

An Open Letter to the Press and Dr. Oz

Special attention is suddenly being paid to Alzheimer’s disease on television and in the news media because a famous person’s mother — Dr. Oz’s mother — was recently diagnosed with the disease.

Meanwhile, thousands of caregivers continue to live this life unrecognized, and/or without the financial means and the national sympathy. They live their lives with compassion, dignity and love as they care for their loved ones. These faceless caregivers deserve more recognition than those in the public eye. They deserve all the support and assistance to care for their loved one every hour of the day. There are families that depend on Meals on Wheels or need scholarship programs to participate in adult care.