The United Japanese Society of Hawaii honored 24 new 80-year-olds at its annual “Nenchosha Ian Engei Taikai” program on Sept. 28 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i’s Manoa Grand Ballroom. The program is held in conjunction with the observance of “Keiro no Hi,” or “Respect for the Aged Day,” which is a national holiday in Japan. UJSH asks the various O‘ahu kenjinkai, senior citizen clubs and community centers to identify its new octogenarians so that UJSH can recognize them at the Nenchosha Festival. This year’s new octogenarians were born in 1939.



