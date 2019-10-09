The Omotesenke Domonkai Hawaii held a special tea ceremony on Sept. 21 in the Seikoan tearoom at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i. The ceremony, called Tennenki, was held in honor of Iemoto Joshinsai (Tennen Sösa) VII (1705-1751).

The program celebrated Joshinsai’s legacy and his role in establishing the foundations for Omotesenke with a chatö, a tea offering to the spirit of Joshinsai. The hosts and guests then participated in two of the Seven Exercises, or Shichiji-shiki, established by Joshinsai that are still practiced in Omotesenke today.