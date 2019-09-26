Karleen Chinen

Commentary

Hawai‘i’s literary community lost one of its kindest, most talented and most generous souls with the passing of Marie Hara on Aug. 23 at the age of 75.

I had lunch with Marie about a month earlier. We talked about some of her health challenges. It’s a common topic of conversation among those of us in the Social Security/Medicare age range. She couldn’t drive anymore, so I picked her up at her architect husband John Hara’s office in Mö‘ili‘ili, where she spent most of her days because it was safer than being at home alone. She was still writing her stories and poems. Hand-writing them, of course. It’s how she was most comfortable writing. And if you read her writing, you would conclude that technology is over-rated.