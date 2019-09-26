Waimea Chef Edwin Goto Has Always Helped Others; Now He Needs Our Help

Dan Nakasone

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

A few months ago, I shared a story about three Hawai‘i Island “community spirits” in The Hawai‘i Herald’s Big Island issue (July 5, 2019). One of the people profiled in the story, Chef Edwin Goto, began his culinary career at the age of 17 and then climbed the ladder of success, working in some of Hawai‘i’s finest resorts, only to find true happiness in the lush and rolling hills of Waimea, where he owns and operates two restaurants in the Parker Ranch Center — Village Burger and Noodle Club.

While his culinary journey is nothing short of amazing, the heart of Edwin’s story focused on his altruism and his aloha for his community.