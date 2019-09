Tyler Tokioka has been appointed chairman of the board for Island Insurance Company, Ltd. Hawai‘i’s largest locally owned property and casualty insurance carrier. He succeeds Colbert Matsumoto, who will continue to serve as a board member.

Tokioka, whose grandfather, Masayuki Tokioka, founded the company in 1939, has been with Island Insurance since 1999. He has held various leadership roles, including president of Island Insurance Foundation.