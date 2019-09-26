University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa’s clinical professor and Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children pediatric emergency specialist Dr. Alson Inaba received the first Innovation at Heart Award on June 18 from the American Heart Association at the AHA Gold Heart event in Dallas, Texas.

Inaba is known for figuring out that the Bee Gees disco hit song “Stayin’ Alive” has the ideal beat to correctly perform CPR. In 2005 he began using the song to teach UH John A. Burns School of Medicine medical students how to perform CPR.