Karleen Chinen

Commentary

“See Something . . . Say Something.” That has been America’s mantra since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country 18 years ago. Those four words are being repeated once again due to the rash of gun violence.

So, I am deeply disappointed by the silence of departing Trump administration officials — most recently, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis. Secretary Mattis, who resigned as defense secretary last December due to a policy disagreement with the president regarding the withdrawl of U.S. troops from Syria, has been on a promotional tour for his memoir, “Call Sign Chaos.”