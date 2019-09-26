The Hawaii United Okinawa Association will honor eight people for their contributions to the Okinawan and larger local and global community at its 2019 Legacy Awards luncheon on Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Coral Ballroom of the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

The HUOA will honor four individuals from Hawai‘i and four from Okinawa. Honorees from Hawai‘i are Arthur and the late Lorraine Kaneshiro for establishing the “With Love From Lorraine” cultural grant; George Tamashiro, visionary behind the Hawaii Okinawa Plaza and an HUOA past president; and restaurateur and award-winning chef Roy Yamaguchi.