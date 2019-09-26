“Bon-Uta: A Song from Home” will be screened on Maui at the Lahaina Jodo Mission on Saturday, Sept. 28, and on O‘ahu at the Doris Duke Theatre in the Honolulu Museum of Art on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6.

This new documentary about several evacuees from the town of Futaba in Fukushima Prefecture was produced by Tökyö resident Ai Iwane and directed by Yuji Nakae. In the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in Japan’s Töhoku region, the evacuees fight to save a generations-old tradition. Iwane is a professional photographer and Nakae directed the 1999 Okinawan film, “Nabbie’s Love.”