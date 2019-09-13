Jodie Chiemi Ching

The Zentoku Foundation is on a mission and leading the charge is its president, Mark Nakakihara. “The organization’s mission to gather and write stories is urgent,” he said.

According to its website, “The Zentoku Foundation was created to help grow and strengthen the Japanese American community by developing a convenient, user friendly, meaningful path for each generation to connect with one another. We will bring you amazing stories, news and events that enlighten our lives and the world we live in today.”