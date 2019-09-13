Japan High School Champs Kosei Gakuen Train in Hawai‘i

Jill Kuramoto

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

“East!” and “Green!” are some of the plays being called from the sidelines at a recent scrimmage at McKinley High School. But while the game of football is being played American-style on the field, the visiting team in the red and white jerseys are from the Far East. Tökyö, Japan, to be exact.

The Kosei Gakuen High School football team, Japan’s reigning national champions (2016, 2017, 2018), was in Honolulu for a week in late July to train and gain experience playing against Hawai‘i high school football players and to take part in a cultural exchange.