Urasenke Foundation of Hawaii president Dr. Genshitsu Sen hosted a dinner reception for friends and members of the Chado Urasenke Tankokai Hawaii Association on July 21. Participants of the University of Hawai‘i’s 47th tea seminar were also invited to the event which was held at the Sheraton Waikiki.



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.