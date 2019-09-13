The Japanese Women’s Society Foundation installed 18 officers and committee directors for 2019-2020 at its general membership meeting and luncheon on Sunday, July 28, at the Oahu Country Club. JWSF members and guests enjoyed the Nuuanu Ballroom’s panoramic view of the ocean and mountains under a clear blue sky.

The newly installed officers included Melanie Takahashi, president; Lori Fujikawa-Casey, president-elect; Libby Lum, vice president; Staci Yoshihara, treasurer; Ivy Tasaka, secretary; Heather Omori, historian; Irene Nakamoto, historian and immediate past president; and 11 committee directors.