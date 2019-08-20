The grand opening of Halekulani’s first overseas property was celebrated in Honolulu on July 25 with a festive reception held just hours after the Halekulani Okinawa opened for business in the resort area of Onna. Halekulani Waikïkï’s general manager Ulrich Krauer hosted the reception for Hawai‘i travel and tour industry representatives and other guests, introducing them to some Okinawan-inspired dishes and awamori spirits from Kuba Awamori. Krauer also arranged for some Okinawan entertainment, including dances by Chinagu Eisa Hawaii and Tamagusuku Ryu Senjukai Frances Nakachi Ryubu Dojo, with music by Ryukyu Koten Afuso Ryu Ongaku Kenkyuu Choichi Kai Hawaii.



