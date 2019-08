SUNDAY, SEPT. 15

12:10 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 3

2 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

3:40 a.m. – Young Spears

5:10 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

6:50 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Ninja

8:20 a.m. – The Big Bee

10:40 a.m. – Excursion to Treasure Isle

12:10 p.m. – Carmen 1945

2:10 p.m. – The Seven Chefs

4:10 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 3

6 p.m. – A Brave Ronin

7:30 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 7

9 p.m. – Lost in Ramen

10:50 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry