Why Family Reunions Matter

Dan Nakasone

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

When I meet people from Wahiawä for the first time, they usually ask me whether I’m related to so-and-so Nakasone. My answer is usually yes, because virtually all of the Nakasones in Wahiawä are related. Believe me, there’s a lot of us! Longtime Wahiawä residents know at least one Nakasone, if not more.

On July 6, our Nakasone ‘ohana gathered in Wahiawä, of course, for our 35th — and final — Nakasone Family Reunion and Golf Classic. After 35 years, there were mixed emotions. But it was time to bring it to a close.